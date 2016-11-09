Ancelotti insists Bayern will not send Coman back to Juventus
Juventus loanee Kingsley Coman's future is at Bayern Munich regardless of his recent struggles, says Carlo Ancelotti.
Carlo Ancelotti has stressed the Bayern Munich will not send Kingsley Coman back to Juventus at the end of the season.
The France international joined Bayern from Juventus on a two-year loan deal in August 2015 for an initial fee of €7 million, with the Bundesliga champions having an option to make his stay at the Allianz Arena permanent for €21m.
The Bavarians seemed ready to trigger their right to buy Coman after his impressive 2015-16 campaign, but doubts have arisen over the 20-year-old's future after an underwhelming start to this season.
After scoring six times and supplying 11 assists in 35 outings last term, the former Paris Saint-Germain player is yet to find the net or set up a team-mate under Ancelotti.
Nevertheless, the Italian has ended all speculation about the attacker's future by insisting Bayern will not let him return to the Serie A champions.
"Kingsley is staying at Bayern. We are counting on him," Ancelotti told Tuttosport.
"There is absolutely no way that he will return to Juventus."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.