Ancelotti insists Bayern will not sign Coman replacement

Bayern Munich head coach Carlo Ancelotti has no plans to enter the transfer market to sign a replacement for Kingsley Coman despite the France international's ankle injury.

The winger has been ruled out for an "indefinite period of time" after being hurt during a training session on Wednesday.

However, Ancelotti believes the Bundesliga champions have enough strength in depth to cover for Coman's absence.

"I have always said that I do not need any more signings," Ancelotti said at a news conference.

"I am happy with the team I have.

"The players who are injured will be back in two to three weeks. We can wait for that.

"I hope Coman will be back after the international break. A few of the others are close to making their comeback."

Ancelotti also confirmed that he has spoken with Franck Ribery after the 33-year-old winger seemingly aimed an elbow into the face of Felix Passlack in Bayern's 2-0 DFL-Supercup win over Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

"I have had a word with Franck," he added. "He understood perfectly well what I meant."