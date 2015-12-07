Ancelotti interested in United job

Carlo Ancelotti admitted he would be interested in managing Manchester United, should the job become available.

Louis van Gaal is under contract until 2017 but the Dutchman has been criticised by United fans for the team's style of play.

United - fourth in the Premier League but only three points off top spot - have laboured to six goalless draws in all competitions this season following Saturday's stalemate with West Ham, leading to speculation the club's hierarchy could part with Van Gaal before his contract expires.

Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola has been linked with the job, while former Real Madrid coach Ancelotti has now thrown his hat into the ring as he eyes a return to the Premier League.

"I will continue to wait," Ancelotti told The Independent. "If I don't find a club with a good project, I can wait.

"What will I do? Watching games, fishing, all these things. But let us see next summer.

"I will not take a job in mid-season, but I would like to work again next summer.

"Of course, for every manager, they would all think of managing Manchester United."

This is not the first time Ancelotti has been linked to the Old Trafford post.

The Italian was reportedly in contention to replace David Moyes in 2014, though he opted to remain in Madrid after winning the Champions League.

The 56-year-old added: "I have no regrets about staying at Real because I really enjoyed Madrid. I would like to come back in a club with a good project, but, of course, one that is competitive.

"When I went to PSG, it was a club with a really good project. They were not a club with a tradition like Milan or Madrid, but they wanted to grow and are still on this path now.

"But, the Premier League is the best in the sense of atmosphere, ambience. It is also competitive, so I would like to come back, especially for the atmosphere."