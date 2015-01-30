Ancelotti: No repeat of Ronaldo indiscretion

Ronaldo lost his cool after becoming frustrated by the close attention of Cordoba's Brazilian defender Edimar during Real's 2-1 win last weekend.

The world footballer of the year will miss Saturday's clash with Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu and the encounter with Sevilla on Wednesday, but he will be back for the Madrid derby against champions Atletico on February 7.

Ancelotti is confident Ronaldo will not react in such a manner in future and also stated the former Manchester United man is not being troubled by a knee injury.

"I think that being suspended is never a good thing," Ancelotti said. "He'll take full advantage of it without any problems.

"He was the first to apologise for his reaction. He made a mistake and apologised. It will not happen again.

"He doesn't have to get over anything because he has no problems in his knee or anywhere else on his body for that matter.

"He needs to train normally in order to be in shape for next week. He has two days off and on Monday he'll be back with his team as usual to prepare for the derby against Atletico."

Ancelotti also confirmed that Asier Illarramendi had the opportunity to go to Athletic Bilbao, but was happy the midfielder opted to stay in the Spanish capital, while suggesting that new signing Lucas Silva play some part against Sociedad.

"I have not asked the club for anything. It is true that he had an offer from Athletic, but he's happy here," he added.

"He took a look at his situation and decided to stay and we are happy that he is doing so. We like his professionalism and in the few minutes that he has had, he has always done a good job.

"He [Silva] has arrived in great shape. He's not 100 per cent, but he looks good to me. It's possible that we'll be able to give him some minutes in this next game."





