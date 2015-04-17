Ancelotti: Nobody has called me from Man City

The Italian has seen his future become the subject of discussion in recent weeks with his contract due to expire at the end of the next season.

Premier League champions Manchester City have been credited with an interest in the former Milan boss and Ancelotti says that while his future remains somewhat unclear, he is planning for next season at Real.

"I have another year to run and that’s enough time to see whether I will renew my contract or not," he told esRadio.

"I'm not in any hurry; if the club hasn't called me yet, they might call me to discuss it in September or maybe not call at all.

"Nobody has called me from Manchester City, in fact the talk is about [Jurgen] Klopp going there.

"I am not going to request a contract extension. Coaches depend on the results they attain and anything could happen. I am already planning the pre-season."

Real remain in the running for a treble this season but must negotiate the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final with Atletico after Tuesday's first leg ended goalless.

"I've watched a video of the game. I was happy because the team played well, especially in the first half," he added.

"It's difficult to play at a complicated ground like the Calderon but we weren't happy with the result.

"This time we'll be at home and that's what counts."