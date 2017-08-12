Ancelotti pleased with Bayern spirit after second-half romp

Carlo Ancelotti was delighted with the spirit shown by his Bayern Munich side in progressing to the DFB-Pokal second round with a 5-0 win over Chemnitzer.

Robert Lewandowsk netted a brace, with his second goal coming after the interval as Bayern finally broke down their hosts and scored four times in the second half.

And, having come in at half-time just one goal up, Ancelotti was pleased with the way his team kept pushing to clinch an ultimately comfortable victory as Kingsley Coman, Franck Ribery and Mats Hummels added to the scoreline.

"I have seen a very good game from my team - we played well, with the right spirit and the right attitude," he said.

"In the first half, the opponent made it difficult for us, because they were very good in defence. In the second half, we have created more opportunities from which we scored the goals."

Safely through. Great job, boys! 0-5 August 12, 2017

Lewandowski added that, despite his two goals, Chemnitzer's defensive tactics made it difficult for Bayern before they found their rhythm in the second half.

"I am very happy that we won," the Poland international said. "It is always important to get the first goal and try to play well.

"This is not always easy, because if you do not get a goal, you have to be careful. The opponent played very defensively, we had little room.

"For us, it was most important to reach the next round."