Ancelotti: Positive atmosphere can help Real

Real head to Germany on Tuesday for their semi-final second leg with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, taking a 1-0 lead with them after Karim Benzema's goal at the Bernabeu last week.

The Liga side warmed up for the clash in style on Saturday with a comfortable 4-0 win over Osasuna, which Ancelotti put down to his squad's sky-high morale.

And it is that atmosphere that the Italian hopes to channel as they go in search of a 10th European crown this term.

"It is clear you can notice the good atmosphere in the club and with the fans," said the 54-year-old. "As I said other times, this is important, it is very important that the atmosphere carries on like this to the following matches.

"Everyone is looking forward to see what happens and with this feeling the team can do more.

"I am sure my line up in Munich is going to be made by players that really are looking forward to it. We are not going to invent anything particular for this game.

"Everyone can be calm, because we are going to prepare for the match well. I trust a lot in our player and I think everyone has to trust them."