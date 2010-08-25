Ancelotti rules out bid for Burdisso

Chelsea have been linked with move for the Argentina International as they look to replace Ricardo Carvalho, who has joined Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid.

But Ancelotti denied that signing a defender was a priority for last season’s double winners.

Speaking to Sky Sport 24, the Italian said: “There are many players I like, but we have three top defenders.

“We don’t need to take on more defenders like Burdisso.”

Burdisso, who featured in all five of Argentina’s matches at the 2010 World Cup, seems destined to leave Inter.

He spent last season on loan at Serie A rivals Roma and this summer has rejected a move to Juventus.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti says he is more than happy at Stamford Bridge after being quizzed on his future.

He refused to rule out the possibility of one day coaching Roma, with whom he made 171 Serie A appearances throughout the eighties.

He said: “Me on the Roma bench? I cannot answer, I cannot say a day, no-one knows the future.

“My dream is to coach to the best of my abilities, I don’t know my future.

“I hope to continue at Chelsea, it’s a great environment and atmosphere. I don’t see why I should change when I am well here.”

By Dave Peddie

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums