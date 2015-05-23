Ancelotti to take sabbatical if sacked by Real

Carlo Ancelotti plans to take a year-long break from football if he is sacked as Real Madrid coach and expects to learn his future in the coming days.

Real brought an end to their Liga campaign with a 7-3 battering of Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu - Cristiano Ronaldo finishing the match with a hat-trick.

However, Ancelotti's future in the Spanish capital is under scrutiny after Real failed to the win the Liga, Copa del Rey or UEFA Champions League titles this term.

The Real faithful were vocal in their support of Ancelotti throughout the clash with Getafe, while Ronaldo took to Twitter after the game to voice his hope that the former Milan and Chelsea boss stays put.

And Ancelotti, who won a Champions League and Copa double last season, is hopeful of a third season in Spain.

"My future is clear, I am staying at Real Madrid or I will take a year off," Ancelotti told reporters.

"If the club tells me I'm not wanted, I won't be happy. But sackings are commonplace in my line of work.

"There's no hurry to sort anything. The club are considering what to do and I'm not in a hurry to leave.

"I have had no communication from the club yet. I will know my fate on Monday or Tuesday."