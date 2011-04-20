Ancelotti: Torres will score this season

Since moving from Liverpool in January, Torres has played 14 games for the Blues and is still to find the back of the net for his new employers, after seeing efforts against Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion disallowed.

Criticised for playing Torres ahead of Didier Drogba in last week’s Champions League defeat to Manchester United, Ancelotti picked the Ivorian ahead of the record-breaking signing for Saturday’s win against West Brom.

But the Chelsea boss still has faith in the Spaniard’s abilities, and with only six games of the season left he has placed some pressure on Torres to deliver.

"He will score," Ancelotti said. "He can score if he plays. We are working with him like we are with the other strikers. He has exercises to score - shooting, crossing - but nothing different from the others.

"I think he wants to score and he's not happy for this reason. I would like to see my players every time happy and with confidence.

"It's not a good moment for Fernando, but I want to do my best to support him."

But Ancelotti is aware there is a problem picking a forward obviously out of form ahead of Drogba, who scored against both Manchester United and the Baggies in Chelsea's last two outings.

"It's very difficult to change the team that played so well against West Brom, not just for the result, not just for the performance. They did very well against West Bromwich," he said.

By Matt Wilson