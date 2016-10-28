Ancelotti unconcerned by Lewandowski, Muller droughts

Carlo Ancelotti is not worried by the goal droughts of Bayern Munich front men Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller.

Lewandowski struck 30 times in the Bundesliga last season, but, after making a fine start to this campaign, is without a goal in five league matches.

Muller, meanwhile, scorer of 20 league goals in 2015-16, is yet to get off the mark this term.

However, with Bayern again top of the table, Ancelotti insisted he is unconcerned by individual goal tallies, and is more interested in how the forwards link up with their team-mates.

"For me, it is not important whether they score a goal, but whether they play well with the team," he told a news conference ahead of Bayern's trip to Augsburg.

"The team has to score goals, which player scores the goals is not important."

Bayern beat Augsburg 3-1 at home in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday, but Ancelotti is expecting the dynamic to change for their second meeting in four days.

"I think Augsburg are a bit different at home," he said. "But we want to attack, and Augsburg will defend and rely on counter. It will be a little different than in the cup."

And the former Real Madrid coach knows Bayern must deliver another good result on Saturday, with promoted RB Leipzig unbeaten and just two points behind in second place.

"Leipzig have had a good start to the season," Ancelotti added. "They play with a lot of intensity. At the moment, they are the most dangerous competitor for us."

Bayern will host Leipzig in their final game before the mid-season break on December 21.