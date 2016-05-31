Ancelotti will not push out Gotze - Khedira

Sami Khedira does not believe rumours that incoming Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti has told Mario Gotze he is no longer needed at the Allianz Arena.

Gotze's future with the Bundesliga champions remains shrouded in doubt with reports suggesting the attacking midfielder is surplus to requirements after struggling for form and fitness this season.

Former club Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool have subsequently been linked with a move, but the 23-year-old recently stated his desire to stay and fight for his chance under Ancelotti.

Juventus midfielder Khedira, who worked with Ancelotti at Real Madrid, is adamant the Italian coach would never force any player to leave and expects his Germany team-mate to be given a fair opportunity.

"Carlo is not the kind of person to push out any players. On the contrary, he would like to keep his squad together," Khedira told Sport Bild.

"Mario is an experienced player despite his young age. Of course, he still has a thing or two to learn and develop personally. But I cannot imagine Carlo saying he does not want him in his team.

"I remember that Gonzalo Higuain wanted to leave Madrid, but Ancelotti did everything he could to keep him on board.

"He never told a player that he wanted him out. Only if a player personally tells him that he does not want to work with him, then Ancelotti will tell a player he can leave."