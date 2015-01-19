Anderson Bamba signs Eintracht extension

Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Anderson Bamba has signed a three-year contract extension to keep him at the Bundesliga club until 2018.

The Brazilian joined Eintracht from Borussia Monchengladbach in August 2012 following a loan spell at the Commerzbank-Arena in the previous season.

Anderson has made 16 appearances in all competitions this season for a Frankfurt side that sits ninth in the German top flight.

"I am very happy that I am staying for three more years," Anderson told Eintracht's official website.

"I feel very comfortable in Frankfurt, my family likes it here very much, which is important to me.

"I get along very well with the coach and the team. In addition, the last three-and-a-half years were also very successful for me.

"I wanted to continue. That's why I extended."