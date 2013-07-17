Andreolli willing to adapt for Inter

The 27-year-old began his career at San Siro, but left in 2007 after making just a handful of first-team appearances.

He has subsequently risen to prominence as a cornerstone of Chievo's defence over the last three seasons, earning a second chance at Inter off the back of his impressive performances.

And, after completing a switch to the 18-time Serie A champions, Andreolli says he is open to the idea of filling in where coach Walter Mazzarri needs him.

"Let’s just say I try to adapt to every position," he told Inter Channel. "I’ve always tried to be as willing as possible to do whatever the coach has wanted from me.

"For a lad who still has to grow, I think having the ability to fill multiple roles is a feather in my cap. It’s definitely something positive.

"Although perhaps my preferred position is on the centre left in a four-man defence, even if it may seem strange because in the attacking phase I use my right foot.

"But that’s probably where I’m most comfortable defensively speaking. I always played that position as a youngster."

The centre-back also underlined his desire to continue improving as he looks to help Inter better last season's ninth-placed top flight finish.

"I still have to improve a lot," he continued. "A player at this level should always do everything he can to constantly improve, because the details make the difference."