Andrew Considine shrugs off illness to return to Aberdeen contention

Aberdeen will have defender Andrew Considine back from illness for the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Hibernian.

Centre-half Scott McKenna is back in training following a hamstring injury but is unlikely to make the team while midfielder Craig Bryson (ankle) is also just short of a comeback.

Forward James Wilson (knee), defender Ash Taylor (hamstring) and midfielders Stephen Gleeson, Scott Wright (both knee) and Funso Ojo (hamstring) remain out.

Ryan Porteous returns from suspension for Hibs but fellow defender Adam Jackson is missing after going off with a head knock against Celtic last weekend.

Jason Naismith could return after missing the visit of the champions with a leg gash.

Two defenders are still missing – Darren McGregor (abdomen) and David Gray (knee) – along with midfielders Vykintas Slivka (ankle) and Martin Boyle (knee).

Provisional Aberdeen squad: Lewis, Logan, Leigh, Vyner, Considine, Devlin, Gallagher, McGinn, Hedges, Ferguson, Cosgrove, Main, Anderson, Campbell, McLennan, E Ross, S Ross, Barron, Cerny.

Provisional Hibernian squad: Maxwell, Stevenson, James, Porteous, Whittaker, Naismith, Hanlon, Hallberg, Middleton, Vela, Newell, Murray, Horgan, Mallan, Allan, Doidge, Shaw, Kamberi, Marciano.