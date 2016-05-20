Andy Murray urges Hibs to leave Scottish Cup final with no regrets

Andy Murray has urged Hibernian to ensure they leave the Scottish Cup final against Rangers on Saturday without any regrets.

The two-time grand slam winner is a Hibs supporter and was asked about his thoughts and advice for the big match at his press conference ahead of the French Open.

Murray, 29, urged Alan Stubbs' team to ensure they left everything on the pitch and predicted a close contest at Hampden Park.

"The most important thing is to try to make the most of it," said the world number two.

"Give your best effort the whole way throughout because if you do that, you can obviously be disappointed if you lose, but you come away with no regrets.

"I think as an athlete, that's hard to deal with. You know that if in a big match you feel like you haven't given everything or you could have done more that can sit with you for quite a while.

"Whereas if you go out and do everything you can, try your best to the end regardless of the outcome, you'll be able to deal with that much, much better.

"So hopefully they win, but there are two teams playing and one of them has to lose. It will be tight."

Hibs have famously not won the Scottish Cup since 1902, but they have been runners-up on 10 occasions since then, including in both 2012 and 2013.