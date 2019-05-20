“What a s*** club” – Andy van der Meyde warns Aston Villa star off Everton move

The Lille forward has spent the season with Villa in the Championship but has been linked with a summer switch to the Toffees after scoring five goals in 31 league appearances this season.

El Ghazi was asked about a possible move to Merseyside on Dutch show VTBL, but was quickly assured by Van der Meyde that it would be the wrong move for him.

"Don't do it. Don't. Do. It. Everton, what a shit club," said the retired former winger.

"Please don’t go to Everton because it would destroy you. Just look at me!"

Van der Meyde failed to make an impression in four years at Everton, making just 24 appearances for the club and falling out with manager David Moyes.

It wasn’t the first time that the 39-year-old has hammered the Goodison Park club since his departure: in February he launched another tirade while speaking to Ajax forward Dusan Tadic in a video for his YouTube channel.

"In 2003 I moved to Inter, had two years there and then I moved to Everton for four years," he said.

"[It was] shit... ah, shit. There were only two players who could play football, the rest were just running and kicking the ball. It's unbelievable.”

