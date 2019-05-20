Quiz! Can you name the 38 clubs to have won either the FA Cup, League Cup or English top division since 1945?

Must be tough, all that arm strain. All that thinking of new, imaginative ways to lift a trophy.

The League Cup is tiny; barely worth it. Give it to Phil Foden to put in his bedroom alongside the 56 player-of-the-season trophies from kids’ football.

The Premier League trinket is great and everything, but next year they might let Liverpool have a go just to be nice. Sharing is caring, and all that.

But no. On Saturday, Manchester City completed an unprecedented domestic treble by popping six goals past Watford at Wembley to scoop the FA Cup, in what proved to be skipper Vincent Kompany’s last game for the club.

It was their 10th trophy since 2010/11 – the first of their Abu Dhabi-powered revolution, and the last time they’d won the competition – and means they’re rising fast among the teams in today’s quiz.

We’re looking for every club to have won either the FA Cup, League Cup or English top division since 1945 – giving you eight minutes to get as many of the 38 teams included as possible. When you’re done send us a screenshot of your score to @FourFourTwo on Twitter and we’ll retweet, so long as you don’t give answers away.

