Anelka: Chelsea career could be coming to end

The 32-year-old has made more than 100 Premier League starts for the Blues since arriving from Bolton Wanderers in January 2008 for £15 million, but has been used sparingly by new boss Andre Villas-Boas, not starting a league game since the 4-1 win over Swansea City in September.

Although no club statement has been made, it appears likely that the Frenchman will leave in the New Year after the under-fire Portuguese left him out of the squad to face Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, despite being fit and available for selection.

Anelka’s future has reportedly been discussed at length by Stamford Bridge officials, who feel the sale of the striker would free up space for fresh faces up front.

However, the former Arsenal and Real Madrid forward has made it clear that he is still enjoying his time in West London.

"Chelsea has been the best part of my career and it's been great playing and winning with terrific guys like Didier Drogba, John Terry, Frank Lampard and Florent Malouda," he said, as reported by The Times.

‘’I love playing here. I was hoping to win another league title this season, but now apparently it is not to be."

Serie A champions AC Milan and Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua are believed to have registered their interest in the Frenchman, while wealthy Russian outfit Anzhi Makhachkala are thought to be keen on teaming him up with ex-Inter Milan goal-getter Samuel Eto’o.

