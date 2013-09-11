Anfield revamp plans making good progress

Henry has ambitious plans for the current Premier League leaders as Liverpool try and generate more matchday revenue by increasing the capacity of Anfield to around 60,000.

The area surrounding Anfield are also set to be regenerated as part of a partnership between the Merseyside club, Liverpool City Council and Your Housing Group, signalling exciting times for the club's supporters and the local community.

And Henry has given a positive update on the changes afoot off the pitch at Liverpool.

"We are making good progress," he told The Liverpool Echo.

"There are a lot of different groups working very well together and that’s the key to a big project like this happening, when everybody is on the same page.

"When everybody is on the same page, we move forward.

"I think we were clear at one point that what made financial sense was going in this direction - and this is the direction that makes financial sense for the club for a long time.

"Obstacles are being overcome."

The potential redevelopment of Anfield is an issue that has been discussed at length over the course of the last decade as the likes of bitter rivals Manchester United have increased the size of Old Trafford to boost their coffers.

A ground share between Liverpool and Everton in a new stadium has been mooted, but that appears unlikely.

Henry added: "The previous (Liverpool) regime were talking about going out and borrowing an enormous amount of money to build an enormous new facility. That's not what we're doing.

"One of their problems was that they weren’t able to get financing. When this happens, financing won't be the problem.

"Again we just need certainty with regard to these properties and the number of properties that are in question keeps getting reduced.

"The City Council is doing everything they can and that's all we can ask. Not just the city council, but Your Housing and the regeneration.

"Everyone associated with this – we are all on the same page."