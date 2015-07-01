Angella commits to Watford

Watford defender Gabriele Angella has committed his long-term future to the club by penning a new five-year deal.

The Italian moved to Vicarage Road from Udinese in July 2013 and has gone on to make 81 appearances and score 10 goals for the club.

Angella was a part of the Watford side that finished runners-up in the Championship last season to secure a return to the Premier League for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

The 26-year-old, a former Italy Under-21 international, started his career at Empoli before joining Udinese in 2010.

His new deal marks more good news for Watford, who completed the permanent signing of striker Matej Vydra from Udinese on a five-year-deal earlier on Wednesday.