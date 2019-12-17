Angelo Alessio sacked by Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock have announced the sacking of manager Angelo Alessio after just six months in charge.

Antonio Conte’s former right-hand man with Juventus, Italy and Chelsea was charged with continuing the success Steve Clarke brought to Rugby Park.

Club Statement: Angelo Alessio has been relieved of his position as Manager.https://t.co/hMZxxmTIoapic.twitter.com/WW2KJLcFba— Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) December 17, 2019

But he endured a troubled reign, starting with a humiliating Europa League exit at the hands of Welsh minnows Connah’s Quay Nomads and the Ladbrokes Premiership club now say he has been “relieved of his position” on the back of four league games without a win.