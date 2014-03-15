Anigo 'half satisfied' after Marseille draw

Andre-Pierre Gignac scored an 80th-minute equaliser for Marseille at Reims' Stade Auguste-Delaune after Antoine Devaux had put the hosts ahead midway through the second half.



A content Anigo was glad to see his team collect a point after losses to Paris Saint-Germain and Nice saw them slip to sixth in the Ligue 1 table.



"On occasions, in both periods, I think we could have done better. At Marseille, we want excellence," he said.



"But after losing two matches, as we just did in Paris and against Nice, there is tremendous pressure. This is why tonight I am half satisfied."



Reims went ahead on 67 minutes when Devaux placed a header into the top corner after being picked out by Franck Signorino from the left.



Gignac tapped in an equaliser at the back post with 10 minutes remaining after Reims goalkeeper Kossi Agassa had come to punch a cross clear but failed to make enough contact.



Anigo said his side were still targeting European qualification as a minimum, sitting four points behind fourth-placed Saint-Etienne, who face PSG on Sunday.



"It was a great battle at Reims. We knew it would not be easy against this team, which, in addition, plays freely," he said.



"Reims plays well, this is a great team. Hopefully we will finish ahead (of them).



"We will continue to fight to stay in Europe. It's a daily struggle. This is the minimum we owe to our fans."



Anigo defended his decision to start Florian Thauvin on the bench, saying he had others he preferred ahead of the 21-year-old.



"Thauvin was on the bench at kick-off because I chose to play with (Dimitri) Payet, (Mathieu) Valbuena and Gignac, who are three internationals," he said.