Anita predicts Newcastle improvements

Alan Pardew's side were the subject of speculation about behind-the-scenes splits between the English and non-English speaking players last season as they struggled to a 16th-place finish in the Premier League.

As the new campaign draws closer, Anita expects the squad to be more united now that more of them speak English, and is predicting a better showing at St James' Park.

"The communication is much better now, everybody can speak English now as well, so it is easier for everybody to communicate with each other and with the supporters," he said. "We have had six months now to know each other as a group, we know each other better. We have no excuse this season to too badly. It has to be good."

Anita was one of several new faces that joined Newcastle in August 2012, as he arrived from Ajax - and he cannot wait to get started with his first full pre-season with the club.

"I know what to expect now," he added. "This year we must improve and I think we will do well.

"'It will be nice that all of this squad have a full season together. The coach wants us all from the start so we are all settled and together. The guys who came in in January also are here for the new season, so there is a good feeling between everyone building."