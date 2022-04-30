Ansu Fati to return for Barcelona on Sunday after three months out

Ansu Fati is ready to return for Barcelona after more than three months on the sidelines and will play against Mallorca on Sunday, coach Xavi has revealed.

The young forward has seen his Barcelona career interrupted by injuries so far, with just 10 appearances in each of the last two seasons after breaking onto the scene so spectacularly as a 16-year-old in 2018-19.

Fati was out for nine months last season with a knee injury and has been sidelined this term with a hamstring problem, which he aggravated after making a brief comeback in January.

The 19-year-old was introduced as a substitute in the Copa del Rey quarter-final against Athletic Club, but left the pitch in tears early in extra time following another setback and has been watching on from the stands during his latest layoff.

But, speaking ahead of Barcelona's LaLiga game at home to Mallorca, Xavi said on Saturday: "I can tell you in advance that Ansu will be there.

"He's doing really well, he has had a big change. He's really comfortable and he has felt good."

And he added: "Tomorrow, all being well, he will play some minutes at the very least.

"He is smiling and he is a difference-maker. I'm happy to have him. He sees different things, he's a special player and it will be really good to have him back."