Anthony Gordon fails to turn up to Everton training amid interest from Newcastle and Chelsea

Anthony Gordon failed to turn up to Everton's Finch Farm training ground on Tuesday, as Newcastle United held talks with the Toffees over a potential transfer for the star forward.

Newcastle previously tried signing the 21-year-old in the summer, but Everton rebuffed their pursuit. Chelsea suffered the same fate six month ago, too, but have retained an interest in Gordon despite being unsuccessful in their attempts to sign him.

Neither club were able to match Everton's £60 million valuation of Gordon in the summer of 2022, but, with just 18 months remaining on his contract, it is believed he is available for less than that now.

According to Sky Sports (opens in new tab), Everton might even be tempted to sell if offered around £40 million. They have recently lost out on signing Arnaut Danjuma on loan, though, after Tottenham hijacked the deal, so might be more reluctant to sell.

BBC Sport (opens in new tab) suggests Chelsea would be willing to loan Gordon back to Everton for the remainder of the season should they sign him, but Newcastle are reportedly favourites.

With Frank Lampard sacked on Monday, though, Gordon failed to turn up to training the following day. While it is unclear whether this is related to the interest both Chelsea and Newcastle have been showing him, he still failed to report to the training ground nonetheless.

In 16 Premier League games this season, Gordon has scored three times and failed to assist in any. Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) currently values the Englishman at around £35 million, though.

Everton could be willing to sell Gordon in order to generate funds for Lampard's replacement, too. Though that decision has not yet been made, it is believed Marcelo Bielsa is the preferred option among the Everton hierarchy.

Former Everton player Leighton Baines took first-team training on Tuesday, following Lampard's dismissal.

Gordon's club teammate Amadou Onana is also the subject of plenty of speculation as well, having also failed to report to training on Tuesday. Arsenal and Chelsea are both reportedly keen on offering the Belgian midfielder places in their squads, having impressed this season despite Everton's poor performances.