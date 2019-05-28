Anton Ferdinand confirms St Mirren exit

Anton Ferdinand has said his farewells to St Mirren after helping the club escape relegation.

The defender confirmed on social media that he was leaving Paisley, two days after coming off the bench during the second leg of their Ladbrokes Premiership play-off final win over Dundee United.

The 34-year-old – who made 19 appearances after joining in September – had admitted on Sunday that he had no idea whether his future lay with the club.

But he has now said goodbye on Instagram, thanking fans and employees of the club and telling his team-mates: “I hope I’ve left u’s with some experiences and knowledge that will help u all throughout ur careers it’s been a pleasure!”