Antonelli proud of 'near perfect' AC Milan

Luca Antonelli has described AC Milan's performance in the 3-1 victory over Lazio on Sunday as being close to perfection.

Andrea Bertolacci, Philippe Mexes and Carlos Bacca all got on the scoresheet as Sinisa Mihajlovic's men ended the home side's perfect record in Rome this season, despite Ricardo Kishna's late consolation.

With Milan having now won three games in a row, Antonelli believes their season is beginning to show signs of promise after an inconsistent start which put head coach Mihajlovic under severe pressure.

"We knew all about the strength of their wide men, who are perhaps the best in Serie A," Antonelli said after the match. "We did well to limit them. It was a big win at a tough ground and tonight we ended their 100 per cent home record.

"Our season is changing and today was a near perfect match. We have Atalanta up next and then we will have the international break to keep on improving."

Mattia De Sciglio believes the confidence within the Milan squad is beginning to build as they target consistent results instead of more aesthetically pleasing football.

"I am very happy because we wanted to win more than anything," said the Italy defender.

"We battled with heart like in the previous two matches. Ahead of the match, we said it wasn't about playing beautiful football, but rather getting the job done and that's what we did.

"Winning breeds confidence and brings a calmer and more relaxed atmosphere in the group. We're growing closer as a squad. Now, we have to give continuity to these results in order to go into the international break in a relaxed manner. We showed how much we wanted it."

Milan jumped above Lazio into sixth in Serie A after Sunday's victory and are now just five points behind leaders Fiorentina.