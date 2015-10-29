Antonelli urges Milan to extend winning run

AC Milan defender Luca Antonelli wants his team-mates to build on Wednesday's win over Chievo as they bid to extend their winning run.

Antonelli was the unlikely hero at the San Siro, with his 52nd-minute strike helping Milan to a 1-0 victory against Chievo.

Milan have won back-to-back matches to sit eighth in Serie A, but Antonelli has challenged his side to string a run of results together as they attempt to chase down leaders Roma, starting at Lazio on Sunday.

"I am delighted about the win and we will start preparing for the match against Lazio as of tomorrow," said the 28-year-old.

"Against Sassuolo, we also did well to limit the danger of the three forwards up front.

"We're improving with each game that goes by. We know we haven't as yet achieved anything, but we’re pleased with the result and ready to focus on the match in Rome [against Lazio].

"We're Milan and we have to try and win every match. We will give our all on Sunday and try and win again."