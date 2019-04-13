“He’s going” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms summer departure of fan favourite

The Norwegian admitted that the Ecuadorian would depart after almost a decade of service at the club, during a conversation about next season’s club captain.

Valencia joined United from Wigan in 2009 for around £16m, originally signing as a winger before finding a longer-term home at right-back.

But the 33-year-old will now head for pastures new this summer after winning six major titles at the club.

“We’ll see who’s here for next season and I’ve got a couple of players in my head that could be captain,” said Solskjaer.

“We’ve had Antonio (Valencia), he’s going; we’ve had Ashley (Young); we’ve had Paul (Pogba), we’ve had David (de Gea); Chris (Smalling) has been captain, so there are players here who can be captain on the pitch.

“We just need to decide who’s the club captain. Who’s going to be the voice in and around [the place].”

Valencia has been linked with Arsenal and West Ham on a free transfer this summer, but his father recently revealed an offer from an unnamed MLS club believed to be Wayne Rooney’s D.C. United.

