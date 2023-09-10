Antony will delay Manchester United return to 'address allegations' of assault

By Tom Hancock
published

The Brazil winger will not return to training with Man United next week as planned

Antony of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on September 03, 2023 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have agreed to delay Antony's return to training "until further notice" amid allegations of assault against the winger.

Antony was dropped by Brazil for the current round of internationals after allegations of domestic abuse were made by his former girlfriend – prompting a police investigation to be opened.

Further allegations against the 23-year-old have been reported in the Brazilian media this week – during which Antony appeared on Brazilian TV to insist that he had "never attacked any woman", adding that "the truth will come out".

A statement from Man United on Sunday read: "Manchester United acknowledged the allegations made against Antony.

"Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday.

"However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations.

"As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse."

