Antony will delay Manchester United return to 'address allegations' of assault

Manchester United have agreed to delay Antony's return to training "until further notice" amid allegations of assault against the winger.

Antony was dropped by Brazil for the current round of internationals after allegations of domestic abuse were made by his former girlfriend – prompting a police investigation to be opened.

Further allegations against the 23-year-old have been reported in the Brazilian media this week – during which Antony appeared on Brazilian TV to insist that he had "never attacked any woman", adding that "the truth will come out".

September 10, 2023

A statement from Man United on Sunday read: "Manchester United acknowledged the allegations made against Antony.

"Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday.

"However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations.

"As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse."