Anxiety affected Colombia, says Pekerman

Jose Pekerman stopped short of criticising Colombia's performance in their crucial Copa America game with Peru but stated that the anxiety of the situation impacted his side's play.

Colombia were left frustrated by a 0-0 draw with Peru in their Group C finale on Sunday.

The result ensured Peru's place in the last eight of the competition but leaves Pekerman's men facing a nervous wait to learn their fate.

A draw between Brazil and Venezuela on Sunday will see Colombia knocked out, however, they will progress if there is a winner in that match.

"We must wait for the other game. We made the effort always with the intention of winning. We were close," coach Pekerman said.

"I don't think we played badly. At times we did things well. This Copa America has these kind of games. 0-0 was not good.

"With the anxiety surrounding the result, it was not easy. So it worked well for Peru.

"The goal eluded us. We must be calm. We did enough to win."