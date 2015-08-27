Anything is possible with Neymar's future - Belletti

Juliano Belletti feels Barcelona star Neymar is unlikely to leave Camp Nou but acknowledged anything is possible amid rumours of interest from Manchester United.

The Brazil captain was linked with a switch to Old Trafford last week although both Barca boss Luis Enrique and United counterpart Louis van Gaal refused to comment on the reports.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu also played down the suggestion, adding that Neymar is set to enter negotiations over a new deal in the coming months.

Former Barca and Brazil defender Belletti was also not convinced such a move could happen.

When asked over whether a United move was likely to appeal, he told Omnisport: "No I don't think so, Neymar is very happy in Barcelona.

"He has adapted to the team, the city and his family have adapted as well but nothing is impossible."

Belletti was speaking after the UEFA Champions League draw, as champions Barca were grouped with Bayer Leverkusen, Roma and BATE.

Chelsea - another of his former clubs - will compete against Porto, Dynamo Kiev and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

On what the groups could offer his former sides, the one-time European champion added: "It depends on the team.

"Barca and Chelsea are always favourites but that's the Champions League, it's about pressure and for sure they're prepared for any difficulties."