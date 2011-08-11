Aquilani happy at Liverpool

The former Roma midfielder joined the Merseyside club back in 2009 but struggled with injuries and form before being shipped out to Juventus last season.

AC Milan and Fiorentina have both been credited with an interest in the 27-year-old but any move back to Italy has, thus far, failed to materialise.

And, after scoring the winner for Italy against Spain on Wednesday evening, Aquilani admits that staying with the five-time European champions is still an option for him.

“All I can say is that there has been a lot of talk,” he said.

“I wasn't following the Italian media much over the summer, but whatever happens I am at a great club like Liverpool.

“I'd love to make my mark at Liverpool. The transfer market is open until August 31, so we'll see what happens.

“Obviously I would take the offer of a permanent move into consideration with Liverpool.”

Aquilani has made 28 appearances for Liverpool since he joined from Roma, scoring two goals.



By Ben McAleer