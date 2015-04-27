Arabian Gulf League Review: Ajman relegated, Al Jazira close in on second

Ajman's relegation from the Arabian Gulf League was confirmed after the strugglers failed to beat Al Wasl in the latest round of fixtures.

With their goal difference much worse than rivals Al Dhafra it was only a matter of time before Ajman's misery was confirmed, and that came following a 3-3 draw with Al Wasl

Anuel Cajuda's side looked on course to claim only their third win of the campaign as goals from Boris Kabi, Driss Fettouhi and Mohamed Al Antaly saw them into a 3-1 lead.

However, they threw it away and had to settle for a point that seals their relegation to Division One with Al Ittihad Kalba – who were beaten 3-0 by Al Ahli.

Al Jazira moved a step closer to securing an AFC Champions League place with a 2-1 win over Al Sharjah, a victory that sees them five points clear of Al Wahda in fourth.

The latter can still make the top three after their goalless draw with champions Al Ain on Monday, Sami Al Jaber's side sitting two behind Al Shabab going into the final two matches.

Edgar Silva's 86th minute strike was enough to give Al Shabab a 1-0 win over Al Fujairah on Sunday, and create that two-point cushion.

Elsewhere, Denis Stracqualursi's seventh goal of the season gave Bani Yas a 1-0 win over Al Dhafra, and Al Nasr beat Emirates 3-0.