Arbeloa: Cristiano Ronaldo is like a bull

Alvaro Arbeloa reassured Real Madrid fans that Cristiano Ronaldo is in fine physical condition after the star forward hobbled off the pitch in discomfort on Wednesday.

Ronaldo sent shockwaves through the Santiago Bernabeu following Madrid's 3-0 win over Villarreal when he appeared to experience discomfort in his hamstring as he walked off the pitch.

The 31-year-old allayed those fears a day later ahead of next week's Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City.

And Arbeloa insisted: "Ronaldo is like a bull. There is no problem."

Whether or not Ronaldo is included in the squad to face Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, three days before Madrid's trip to Manchester, remains to be seen.

"The decision will have to be taken between [coach Zinedine] Zidane and him," Arbeloa added.

Ronaldo is La Liga's leading goalscorer this season with 31 goals.

His league-high goals have helped Madrid close within a point of leaders and title holders Barcelona heading into the remaining four games.