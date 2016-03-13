Arbeloa: Real Madrid do not fear Barcelona or Bayern Munich

Alvaro Arbeloa insists Real Madrid do not fear Barcelona or Bayern Munich ahead of Friday's Champions League draw in Nyon.

Madrid saw off Roma on Tuesday to book their ticket for the quarter-finals and Arbeloa is adamant they fear no-one.

"We do not fear anyone in the Champions League. We are ready and will take on any opponent. If we draw Barcelona or Bayern, we will be ready," the defender was quoted as saying by AS.

"If we want to go all the way in the Champions League, we will have to improve. We cannot afford to just let the league slip away.

"It would be good news for all teams that are still in the Champions League if Atletico Madrid lose to PSV [in the round of 16]."

Madrid recorded a hard-fought 2-1 win over Las Palmas in La Liga on Sunday and Arbeloa acknowledged they suffered at the Estadio de Gran Canaria.

"It is true that we suffered and that some players were still feeling the Champions League win over Roma. We have to improve," he added.

"But I do not agree that we lacked ambition. We scored after Las Palmas equalised and created chances.

"We should not forget that Las Palmas beat Getafe 4-0 and that they made Barcelona suffer here as well."