Arda passed fit for Manchester City clash

Arda Turan has been passed fit for Barcelona's Champions League game against Manchester City on Tuesday.

The Turkey international midfielder picked up a foot injury in the Catalonia Super Cup defeat to Espanyol and missed Saturday's 1-0 LaLiga win over Granada.

Barca have announced the 29-year-old is "ready for selection" for the Group C encounter at the Etihad Stadium and will travel with the squad on Monday.

The news comes as a boost for Luis Enrique, who has a number of injury problems to contend with ahead of the meeting with Pep Guardiola's side.

Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba are both sidelined after picking up injuries in the 4-0 win over City at Camp Nou on matchday three, while Jeremy Mathieu and Aleix Vidal are out with respective calf and adductor problems.

Captain Andres Iniesta, meanwhile, is not expected to return until December due to a knee ligament injury.

Barca are top of the group with three wins from three, five points ahead of second-placed City.