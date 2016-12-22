Arda predicted Barca hat-trick

Ivan Rakitic has revealed how Barcelona team-mate Arda Turan predicted he would score a third goal against Hercules - and promptly delivered.

The Turkey international netted a hat-trick against Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League this month and repeated the feat in Wednesday's 7-0 rout of Barca's third-tier opponents as Luis Enrique's side booked their place in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Arda completed his treble with two goals in the final four minutes at Camp Nou and Rakitic - back in the starting line-up having played no part in any of the previous three outings - says his colleague had the confidence to foresee the third strike.

"I am not surprised. In the corner he told me: 'Brother, give it to me soon, I want to get the hat-trick'. And in 10 seconds he got it," said Rakitic, whose side drew the first leg 1-1.

"The truth is that in the first part Hercules defended well, but we had patience.

"After the first goal it was easier. We had to give more than in the first game.

"The year has gone very well, but could be better. Now it's about enjoying these days with the family and coming back with more strength, 100 per cent."