Ivan Rakitic News and Features

Date of birth: March 10, 1988

Instagram: @ivanrakitic

Club(s): Basel, Schalke, Sevilla, Barcelona

Country: Croatia

Signing fee: £16million

Landed his move to Barcelona after captaining Sevilla to Europa League glory in 2014. The Croatia midfielder won the treble in his first season at the Nou Camp and scored the opening goal as Barca beat Juventus to win the Champions League. Rakitic has been a mainstay of the Croatia national team and has accumulated more than 100 caps for his country, scoring two shootout-winning penalties as they reached the 2018 World Cup final.