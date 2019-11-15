Ivan Rakitic News and Features
Date of birth: March 10, 1988
Instagram: @ivanrakitic
Club(s): Basel, Schalke, Sevilla, Barcelona
Country: Croatia
Signing fee: £16million
Landed his move to Barcelona after captaining Sevilla to Europa League glory in 2014. The Croatia midfielder won the treble in his first season at the Nou Camp and scored the opening goal as Barca beat Juventus to win the Champions League. Rakitic has been a mainstay of the Croatia national team and has accumulated more than 100 caps for his country, scoring two shootout-winning penalties as they reached the 2018 World Cup final.
Ivan Rakitic News and Features
News and features about Barcelona and Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic
Barcelona and Juventus open talks for Ivan Rakitic and Douglas Costa swap deal
Barcelona Barcelona have reportedly already held negotiations with Juventus regarding a swap deal involving Ivan Rakitic and Douglas Costa.
Ivan Rakitic edges towards Barcelona exit as Atletico Madrid offer terms
Barcelona Atletico Madrid have made contact with Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic over a summer transfer, say reports.
Senior Barcelona players criticise the club for transfer failings as shallow squad suffers
Barcelona Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic have called out the Barcelona hierarchy for putting them in a tricky position by not signing enough players.
Manchester United contact Barcelona over the possibility of signing Ivan Rakitic - report
Manchester United Manchester United have reportedly made an enquiry about signing Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.
