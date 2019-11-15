Trending

Ivan Rakitic News and Features

Date of birth: March 10, 1988
Instagram: @ivanrakitic
Club(s): Basel, Schalke, Sevilla, Barcelona
Country: Croatia
Signing fee: £16million

Landed his move to Barcelona after captaining Sevilla to Europa League glory in 2014. The Croatia midfielder won the treble in his first season at the Nou Camp and scored the opening goal as Barca beat Juventus to win the Champions League. Rakitic has been a mainstay of the Croatia national team and has accumulated more than 100 caps for his country, scoring two shootout-winning penalties as they reached the 2018 World Cup final.

Latest about Ivan Rakitic

Croatia v England – FIFA World Cup 2018 – Semi Final – Luzhniki Stadium

Ivan Rakitic tips England to enjoy strong Euros with Harry Kane up front

By PA Staff

Hungary Soccer Super Cup

Bayern Munich charge ‘through the pain’ to claim UEFA Super Cup

By PA Staff

Barca Players

Suarez, Pique, Busquets – the ageing stars Ronald Koeman may look to move on

By PA Staff

Spain Soccer La Liga

Ivan Rakitic secures 1-0 win for Barcelona over Athletic Bilbao

By PA Staff

Ivan Rakitic News and Features

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about Barcelona and Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic

Douglas Cost Juventus

Barcelona and Juventus open talks for Ivan Rakitic and Douglas Costa swap deal

By Billy Dunmore

Barcelona Barcelona have reportedly already held negotiations with Juventus regarding a swap deal involving Ivan Rakitic and Douglas Costa.

Barcelona
Ivan Rakitic

Ivan Rakitic edges towards Barcelona exit as Atletico Madrid offer terms

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Barcelona Atletico Madrid have made contact with Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic over a summer transfer, say reports.

Barcelona

Senior Barcelona players criticise the club for transfer failings as shallow squad suffers

By Billy Dunmore

Barcelona Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic have called out the Barcelona hierarchy for putting them in a tricky position by not signing enough players.

Barcelona
Ivan Rakitic Barcelona

Manchester United contact Barcelona over the possibility of signing Ivan Rakitic - report

By Billy Dunmore

Manchester United Manchester United have reportedly made an enquiry about signing Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

Manchester United
Ivan Rakitic

Ivan Rakitic set for Atletico Madrid move as Barcelona’s demands are met

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Barcelona ​Atletico Madrid are reportedly preparing a €40 million January swoop for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

Barcelona
123...789NextArchives