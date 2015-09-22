Arda Turan 'not optimistic' of early Barcelona debut

Arda Turan's agent has said he does not expect the Turkey international to be cleared to play for Barcelona before January.

Both Turan and Aleix Vidal were signed in Spain's summer transfer window but neither can appear for the European champions for the remainder of 2015 as a result of a FIFA-imposed ban on registering new players imposed on the club.

However, with midfielder Rafinha ruled out of action for six months as a result of a knee ligament tear, Barca are understood to have launched an appeal to both FIFA and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to have Turan cleared to play as soon as possible.

But Ahmed Bulut, the 28-year-old's agent, says he expects FIFA to stand by their original sanction.

"Arda is happy with the thought of playing before January," he told Esports COPE. "But he knows it's not easy to get FIFA's permission.

"We're not optimistic. Hopefully they'll say yes, but we're realistic and we already have it in our minds that he won't play before January.

"We hope FIFA will announce a decision this week."

Should FIFA clear Turan to play for Barca, Bulut insists fitness will not be an issue given his appearances for the Turkey national side in the last month.

"He is physically and mentally ready to compete. He played two games for Turkey less than a month ago," Bulut said.

"It was difficult to accept five months without being able to play but he's okay now. The strength he has is because he's found it very comfortable in the dressing-room with his team-mates and his coach.

"He's very happy to be at Barca, the best team in the world."