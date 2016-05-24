Argentina forward Lavezzi suffers hamstring scare

Ezequiel Lavezzi is suffering from discomfort in his hamstring ahead of Argentina's only pre-Copa America warm-up friendly.

Argentina take on Honduras in Buenos Aires on Saturday as they step up preparations for their tournament opener against Chile on June 7.

But Hebei China Fortune forward Lavezzi may not feature, Argentina announcing on Tuesday he is struggling with a hamstring problem.

PARTE MÉDICO Esta tarde, se realizó estudios por una molestia en el aductor izquierdo. Mañana será evaluado.May 24, 2016

The national team's official Twitter account posted: "This afternoon, tests confirmed that @PochoLavezzi has a sore left hamstring. Tomorrow it will be evaluated."

Lavezzi is one of six forwards in Gerardo Martino's 23-man squad for the Copa, alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain.

Argentina's embarrassment of attacking riches meant the likes of Carlos Tevez and Paulo Dybala missed out on a place in their party for the trip to the United States.