Argentina have to play to win, warns Croatia captain Modric

Luka Modric is relishing the prospect of giving Lionel Messi's Argentina a tough game as Croatia moved to the top of Group D at the World Cup with a 2-0 win over Nigeria.

The Real Madrid midfielder converted from the penalty spot in the second half to ensure Croatia got off to a flying start after Oghenekaro Etebo's own goal in the opening period.

Zlatko Dalic's side face Argentina, who were held 1-1 by Iceland following Messi's missed penalty in their opening match, on Thursday knowing a win will see them progress to the knockout rounds.

Modric hopes the victory over Nigeria can give Croatia plenty of belief.

"They [Argentina] have huge amounts of quality, but this win will boost our confidence and we will up our game," he said after receiving the Man of the Match award.

"We'll play a good game against Argentina. I hope we will take some points but it's going to be tough.

"They have to play for a win because of [Saturday's] score, which was unexpected for them, but it's an important game for us and we will try to play our best."