Argentina president moots joint World Cup bid with Uruguay

Argentina president Mauricio Macri has announced that his country intends to launch a joint bid with Uruguay to host the 2030 World Cup.

The 2030 tournament will mark the World Cup's centenary, with Uruguay having hosted and won the first edition – beating Argentina in the final.

Argentina were also victorious on the only occasion they staged the FIFA showpiece in 1978 and Macri believes a joint bid can return the tournament to South America after Brazil played host in 2014.

"We have decided that our best opportunity is to jointly nominate ourselves as candidates," he told a news conference in Uruguay.

Russia and Qatar were awarded the hosting rights to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups respectively.

The bidding process for 2026 was postponed last year amid corruption allegations that engulfed FIFA and the crisis has not been kind to South American football, with several prominent CONMEBOL officials implicated.