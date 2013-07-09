Armenian Mkhitaryan to join Dortmund

"Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia have settled all matters on Henrikh Mkhitaryan transfer to the German club. Transfer fee is 27.5 million euros," Shakhtar said in a statement on their website.

Mkhitaryan, capped 37 times by Armenia, had an impressive season as he helped Shakhtar win the Ukraine league title and reach the Champions league last 16 where they were knocked out by Dortmund.

"We are delighted that we got a fantastic new signing for the attacking midfield role in Henrikh Mkhitaryan," BVB sporting director Michael Zorc told Dortmund's website.

Mkhitaryan, who scored 46 goals in 106 games after joining Shakhtar in 2010, is Dortmund's third signing of the close season following the arrivals of Sokratis and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.