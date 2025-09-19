Inside Manchester United heavyweights' face-to-face Jude Bellingham meeting ahead of Old Trafford transfer
Former Manchester United captain Bryan Robson says he and fellow Old Trafford heavyweights were unsuccessful in persuading Jude Bellingham to sign for the club
Manchester United were one of several clubs engaged in talks to bring Jude Bellingham to Old Trafford before his Borussia Dortmund move in 2020.
The ex-Birmingham City teenager ultimately chose to join the Bundesliga giants and subsequently earned a move to Real Madrid on the back of his performances in Germany - but Man United were in the running for his signature.
Ex-Old Trafford skipper Robson has revealed he sat down with the Blues youngster in a bid to help Man United sign the now-England international.
How Manchester United trio failed in Jude Bellingham pursuit
Robson was accompanied by two names synonymous with Man United and Premier League success throughout the 1990s and beyond.
Sir Alex Ferguson and Eric Cantona were both at the meeting alongside Robson, Bellingham and the player's family.
“You know, I was disappointed because myself, Sir Alex and Eric Cantona all met Jude when he spoke to United, and so we thought we'd probably get him because of that meeting with the three of us at Carrington.
“I was really disappointed when he went to Germany but the kid's done great. I mean, he's done it at the highest level with Real Madrid and he is a top player," Robson said, speaking to OLBG.
The 68-year-old believes Bellingham would be the perfect midfield solution for Man United's current issues in the middle of the park.
“I think I'd have him alongside one of the other midfield players [now at United] because I think he can do that role and he has got a bit of the defensive responsibility.
“I just think with his passing ability that he'd probably bring Bruno [Fernandes] into the game a bit more. We all know that Bruno's best position is just behind the striker.”
Bellingham, who is ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now, has played 100 times for current club Real Madrid, scoring 38 goals. He is also approaching a half-century of caps for England, having racked up 44 outings in a Three Lions shirt since his 2020 debut.
