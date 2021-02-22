Arrows win DStv Premiership Quarter Two
Lamontville Golden Arrows have been confirmed as the winners of the DStv Premiership Q-Innovation Quarter Two.
Abafana Bes’thende won the seven-match Quarter two (Q2) block after amassing 16 points with five victories, one draw and only one loss in the DStv Premiership.
CONGRATULATIONS to @goldenarrowsfc1, the #DStvPrem Q-Innovation Quarter Two (Q2) winners. pic.twitter.com/EyOq24LPL6February 22, 2021
Current DStv Premiership log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns finished Q2 in second position just one point behind Mandla Ncikazi’s side.
Meanwhile, SuperSport United, AmaZulu FC and Orlando Pirates finished third, fourth and fifth respectively, with a total of 12 points, respectively.
Take a look at the Quarter Two top-five log standings.
1) Golden Arrows
Played: 7
Won: 5
Draw: 1
Lost: 1
Goals Forward: 11
Goals Against: 6
Goal Difference: 5
Points: 16
2) Mamelodi Sundowns
Played: 7
Won: 4
Draw: 3
Lost: 0
Goals Forward: 8
Goals Against: 2
Goal Difference: 6
Points: 15
3) SuperSport United
Played: 7
Won: 3
Draw: 3
Lost: 1
Goals Forward: 10
Goals Against: 5
Goal Difference: 5
Points: 12
4) AmaZulu
Played: 7
Won: 3
Draw: 3
Lost: 1
Goals Forward: 10
Goals Against: 7
Goal Difference: 3
Points: 12
5) Orlando Pirates
Played: 7
Won: 3
Draw: 3
Lost: 1
Goals Forward: 8
Goals Against: 5
Goal Difference: 3
Points: 12
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.