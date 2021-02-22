Arrows win DStv Premiership Quarter Two

Lamontville Golden Arrows have been confirmed as the winners of the DStv Premiership Q-Innovation Quarter Two.

Abafana Bes’thende won the seven-match Quarter two (Q2) block after amassing 16 points with five victories, one draw and only one loss in the DStv Premiership.

CONGRATULATIONS to @goldenarrowsfc1, the #DStvPrem Q-Innovation Quarter Two (Q2) winners. pic.twitter.com/EyOq24LPL6February 22, 2021

Current DStv Premiership log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns finished Q2 in second position just one point behind Mandla Ncikazi’s side.

Meanwhile, SuperSport United, AmaZulu FC and Orlando Pirates finished third, fourth and fifth respectively, with a total of 12 points, respectively.

Take a look at the Quarter Two top-five log standings.

1) Golden Arrows

Played: 7

Won: 5

Draw: 1

Lost: 1

Goals Forward: 11

Goals Against: 6

Goal Difference: 5

Points: 16

2) Mamelodi Sundowns

Played: 7

Won: 4

Draw: 3

Lost: 0

Goals Forward: 8

Goals Against: 2

Goal Difference: 6

Points: 15

3) SuperSport United

Played: 7

Won: 3

Draw: 3

Lost: 1

Goals Forward: 10

Goals Against: 5

Goal Difference: 5

Points: 12

4) AmaZulu

Played: 7

Won: 3

Draw: 3

Lost: 1

Goals Forward: 10

Goals Against: 7

Goal Difference: 3

Points: 12

5) Orlando Pirates

Played: 7

Won: 3

Draw: 3

Lost: 1

Goals Forward: 8

Goals Against: 5

Goal Difference: 3

Points: 12