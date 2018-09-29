Arsenal 2 Watford 0: Late goals seal Gunners' fifth straight Premier League win

Arsenal struck twice in the final 10 minutes to see off a spirited Watford 2-0 at Emirates Stadium on Saturday and register a fifth consecutive Premier League win.

Unai Emery's side were second best to the Hornets for much of the second half and were indebted to Premier League debutant Bernd Leno – who replaced the injured Petr Cech on the stroke of half-time – for two fine stops.

That gave them the platform to win the game late on as Craig Cathcart's own goal in the 81st minute put them ahead and then Mesut Ozil's strike two minutes later secured all three points.

After an impressive start to the season – which saw them win their opening four games – Watford have now gone three without a win and are in danger of slipping down the Premier League table.

Arsenal in September: WWWWWWThe Ws keep coming - that's seven in a row now September 29, 2018

After a lively opening Alexandre Lacazette squandered a golden opportunity in the 15th minute, clipping a tame effort over the onrushing Ben Foster and wide of the post after latching onto Abdoulaye Doucoure's poor headed pass.

Leno wasted little time in making his mark after replacing Cech - who pulled up holding his hamstring after a goal kick - getting down smartly to push Troy Deeney's flicked effort from Roberto Pereyra's free-kick around the past six minutes into the second period.

Lacazette's woes in front of goal continued soon after, skewing his header horribly wide after a sweeping counter attack, before Leno again came to his side's rescue, racing off his line to block Andre Gray's effort.

Substitute Isaac Success clipped agonisingly wide late on before Cathcart turned Alex Iwobi's cross into his own net under pressure from Lacazette.

Ozil then sealed the win with a cool finish from Lacazette's cross in the 83rd minute as Emery's men marched on.