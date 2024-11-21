Arsenal and Tottenham striker target given transfer outcome: report

Tottenham and Arsenal have both show interest in the Canadian international

Arsenal and Tottenham both know where they stand in their hunt for a new centre-forward.

Both North London clubs have been actively looking to improve their striking department with Dominic Solanke recruited by Spurs earlier this year. Arsenal haven't been as lucky, with Kai Havertz often utilised in forward areas for the Gunners this season.

With the January transfer window approaching, Premier League clubs will already be preparing their approaches in regards to squad improvements, but one player from Ligue 1 is set to stay put despite interest from elsewhere in Europe.

Jonathan David will not leave Lille in January, says club president Oliver Letang

Jonathan David has 13 goals in 19 games for Lille so far this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

As relayed by Fabrizio Romano, Lille striker Jonathan David will not be moving elsewhere this winter, with the 24-year-old set to decide on his future in the summer, despite being a free agent.

David has 13 goals already in France this season and it is thought both Arsenal and Tottenham have in the past shown an interest in signing the talented Canadian on a permanent basis.

Jonathan David recently became Canada's all-time leading goalscorer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We’re very happy to have him,” Lille President Letang said of David via AfterRMC. “This summer he had one year left on his contract. But we were under no pressure to sell him.”

“That was also because we didn’t receive any suitable offers. We’ve already offered him a contract extension,” Letang added. “And now the ball is in his court.”

“But David will not leave during the January window. Jonathan loves this club, and it’s his home.”

The talented forward has also in the past been asked about his future, admitting he would one day like to play in England.

"My future? Focused on getting this great club back to Europe where it belongs. The rest will come," he said. "Premier League? One of the best leagues in the world, why not?"

In FourFourTwo's view, David looks likely to leave France in the summer but to where remains a huge mystery. Newcastle United could be an option, especially if they go on to lose Alexander Isak amid issues regarding a new contract.

The Magpies are back in Premier League action this weekend, as they take on West Ham United on Monday live on Sky Sports.