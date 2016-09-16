Arsenal to assess Walcott and Giroud ahead of Hull clash

Arsene Wenger will check on the fitness of Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud ahead of Arsenal's trip to Hull City on Saturday, but Aaron Ramsey has been ruled out.

Walcott missed the Gunners' 1-1 away draw with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday with a knee problem and the manager is hopeful the England forward will be able to return.

Wenger also revealed Giroud took a knock to his big toe when appearing as a substitute against PSG - he was later sent-off - and will be assessed, while Petr Cech will start in goal after David Ospina faced Unai Emery's side.

Ramsey remains out with a hamstring injury and Wenger is not rushing back the Wales international, who has not played since the opening day of the season. Ramsey is also set to miss next week's EFL Cup tie against Nottingham Forest.

"Walcott could be back in the squad, I have to check how well he came out of the training session today [Friday]," Wenger said at his pre-match news conference.

"Ramsey is of course still out. I hoped [he could be back sooner] but he's not ready. Even Tuesday will come too early I think.

"There is no added problem but we are cautious with him. We don't want any setback with his hamstring. For Tuesday [against Forest] it is really too early for him.

"Cech will be back, yes. Not many other changes. Giroud has had a knock on Tuesday night, so I have to check if he is fit and available. It is his big toe. I have not spoken to the medical staff yet.

"At the start Giroud was a bit behind fitness-wise compared to Koscielny and Ozil [after Euro 2016]. It took him some time to get back but since last week he has been getting back to full fitness.

"Gabriel is back in normal training, I don't think he will be included but might play on Tuesday. So the injury situation is not bad at the moment."